Super Mega Baseball 2 Trailer

Speaking of baseball, a new trailer is now available for Super Mega Baseball 2 with the first look at gameplay from the upcoming baseball action game. The clip shows an evolution to the game's art style, which is still cartoony, but has evolved in what they note is a "mature" direction with more realistic player proportions. It also reveals lighting and graphics enhancements, though there's a warning that all gameplay is pre-alpha footage, so things may change. This is expected for release in the middle of next year for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.
