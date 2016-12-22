Dying Light: The Following Event

|
Techland announces this year's Be the Zombie event for Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition, coinciding with a sale on the zombie game. This gets underway tomorrow afternoon, runs until the 26th, and offers the chance to earn a gold-tier weapon. Here's a trailer and here's the plan:
