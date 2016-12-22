 
Dying Light: The Following Event

[Dec 22, 2016, 7:19 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Techland announces this year's Be the Zombie event for Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition, coinciding with a sale on the zombie game. This gets underway tomorrow afternoon, runs until the 26th, and offers the chance to earn a gold-tier weapon. Here's a trailer and here's the plan:

Today Techland has announced its second global Be the Zombie event for Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition. On the Christmas weekend (December 23rd - 26th, 2016) the sixth Community Bounty titled “Zombiefest #2” will be held. For the duration of the event, the rules of the competitive Be the Zombie mode change: Night Hunters cannot use Howls, Spits or Tackles while human players have to do without the Survivor Sense, making the hunt more tactical and stealthy. Use of flares, UV blocks and heals is also limited.

All “Zombiefest #2” participants will be awarded a Gold-tier weapon. Additionally, shortly after the event special ranks for both the victors and the defeated will be introduced to reflect the final result.

Fans can track the cumulative score of Hunters and Survivors live at dyinglightgame.com/bounties. The new ranks will be active for 3 weeks. The event runs from December 23rd, 12 PM to December 26th, 11:30 PM (Pacific Time). All players across PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can take part.

The Steam version of Dying Light: The Following - Enhanced Edition is now 60% off. Visit Buy.DyingLightGame.com for more details about all ongoing sales.

