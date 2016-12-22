 
Origin Holiday Sale

[Dec 22, 2016, 7:19 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Origin holiday sale is now underway, offering discounts up to 65% on various offerings. This involves some recent releases, including a 40% discount on Battlefield 1 and a 50% discount on Titanfall 2.

