Steam Winter Sale and Awards Voting Begin

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The annual Winter Sale is now underway on Steam. This offers an assortment of bargains, and Valve is tying this in with their new Steam Awards. We're not sure if there will be daily deals, but there will be daily votes. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2016 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2016 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 22 December 2016, 20:49.
Chatbear Announcements.