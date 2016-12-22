 
Steam Winter Sale and Awards Voting Begin

[Dec 22, 2016, 2:34 pm ET] - 33 Comments

The annual Winter Sale is now underway on Steam. This offers an assortment of bargains, and Valve is tying this in with their new Steam Awards. We're not sure if there will be daily deals, but there will be daily votes. Here's word:

The Steam Winter Sale has begun, on now through January 2nd!* Save big on thousands of games for Windows, Mac and Linux!

The start of the Steam Winter Sale also marks the beginning of voting for The Steam Awards! Come back every day from December 22nd to December 30th to vote for each award, and find out the winners on New Year’s Eve.

Voting kicks off today with The "Villain Most In Need Of A Hug" Award. Here are the finalists:

Borderlands 2
Dead by Daylight
Far Cry 3
Far Cry 4
Portal 2

Remember to check back every day to see the new category and cast your vote!

*Discounts end January 2nd at 10pm Pacific, unless otherwise indicated.

