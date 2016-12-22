 
Overwatch Roadmap

[Dec 22, 2016, 11:20 am ET] - 1 Comment

A new Developer Update video for Overwatch provides a year-in-review for Blizzard's multiplayer shooter courtesy of game director Jeff Kaplan. Word is: "Game director Jeff Kaplan recaps Overwatch’s amazing year and discusses what’s on the horizon in 2017, including potential hero balances, new maps, new heroes, and several quality of life improvements." After a look back at 2016 he outlines future plans, including a bit more on the upcoming Oasis map, which is still on for early next year, and plans for more seasonal events, saying some surprises are coming. He also mentions some "small things" he thinks players my find interesting, such as a customizable communication wheel, a spray wheel, ways to better gather teams in voice chat, work on new heroes (not all of which will end up being released), other maps they are experimenting with, esports improvements (including an improved spectator experience), and a new server browser to help players find custom games.

