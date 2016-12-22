IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Plans

|
The IL-2 Sturmovik Forums outline plans for future support of IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover. 1C Game Studios says the combat flight simulator will be supported by Team Fusion, a move that is possible because they only recently regained the full rights to the project (though they don't explain how the IP got split up in the first place). Here's word on how this impacts the IL-2 series going forward:
