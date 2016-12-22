 
IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Plans

[Dec 22, 2016, 11:20 am ET] - 2 Comments

The IL-2 Sturmovik Forums outline plans for future support of IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover. 1C Game Studios says the combat flight simulator will be supported by Team Fusion, a move that is possible because they only recently regained the full rights to the project (though they don't explain how the IP got split up in the first place). Here's word on how this impacts the IL-2 series going forward:

In the coming weeks and months, Team Fusion’s work will be offered as an official content update and patch for Cliffs of Dover on Steam. This update will merge all the current changes and fixes into one update. The update will initially be optional. Not long thereafter, the update will be codified by Team Fusion and officially entered into the source code and file system for the product itself. The title will then be permanently updated through Steam negating the need for a separate patch.

Later in 2017, the first commercial add-on for Cliffs of Dover will be released. The add-on will be focused on the North Africa theater and will update the engine to DirectX 11 and include new airplanes, a new map and other content and improvements. There is a possibility that other theaters will be developed in the future pending the outcome of this first add-on. More information about the North Africa add-on will be made public in the coming weeks.

The Cliffs of Dover product line will be distinct and separate from the IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Stalingrad line produced by 1C Game Studios. Both game engines will be developed separately by each team with the announced IL-2 Sturmovik: Battle of Kuban development schedule unchanged and unaffected by this announcement.

