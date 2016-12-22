 
Beamdog Beta Invites

[Dec 22, 2016, 11:20 am ET] - 1 Comment

The Beamblog announces Beamdog is seeking beta testers for their next release. Here's word:

Do you love testing things? Do you love playing games? Well, have I got a wheelhouse for you.

We’re currently looking for adventurers, warriors, rogues, wizards, druids, clerics, rangers, monks and shamans who are interested in helping us test our next game. We need testers on desktop (Windows, Mac, Linux) and tablet (iOS and Android) to help us make sure that this is our best release yet.

If you're interested in signing up to become a beta tester, please head over to this post on our forums to get started. You'll be asked to fill out a form and, if selected, you'll need to sign a non-disclosure agreement before you can begin testing.

Once testing begins you'll be invited to our super secret beta test forums and there you'll receive instructions as to how to get started.

We can't reveal the name of the game just yet, but the announcement is coming soon!

