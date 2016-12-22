Rainbow Six Siege Convention and Challenges

|
Ubisoft announces Six Invitational Tickets are now on sale. What they call a "massive" Rainbow Six celebration will run from February 3-5, 2017 in Montreal, Canada. There are one and three day tickets, a pro Rainbow Six Siege competition with cash prizes, developer panels, and new content showcases. Attendees also get in game currency, and VIP passes with additional perks are offered. In other Rainbow Six news, Rainbow Six Siege players can now participate in a new Christmas Challenge to unlock a Nutcracker weapon skin along with a Bushido-Set Blitz challenge and a GIGN Anniversary challenge.
