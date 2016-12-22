 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Rainbow Six Siege Convention and Challenges

[Dec 22, 2016, 11:20 am ET] - Post a Comment

Ubisoft announces Six Invitational Tickets are now on sale. What they call a "massive" Rainbow Six celebration will run from February 3-5, 2017 in Montreal, Canada. There are one and three day tickets, a pro Rainbow Six Siege competition with cash prizes, developer panels, and new content showcases. Attendees also get in game currency, and VIP passes with additional perks are offered. In other Rainbow Six news, Rainbow Six Siege players can now participate in a new Christmas Challenge to unlock a Nutcracker weapon skin along with a Bushido-Set Blitz challenge and a GIGN Anniversary challenge.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
GRID for Free
Out of the Park Baseball 17 Sells 100K
Super Mega Baseball 2 Trailer
Dying Light: The Following Event
Origin Holiday Sale
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Consolidation
Evening Metaverse
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Steam Winter Sale and Awards Voting Begin
Overwatch Roadmap
IL-2 Sturmovik: Cliffs of Dover Plans
Beamdog Beta Invites
Rainbow Six Siege Convention and Challenges
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2016 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.